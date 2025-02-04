Swedish police say about 10 killed in shooting at adult education centre in Orebro, reports AP.
PTI | Orebro | Updated: 04-02-2025 22:59 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 22:59 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
