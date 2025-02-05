No participation of Dalits and downtrodden in present power structure, institutions of India, alleges Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Patna.
PTI | Patna | Updated: 05-02-2025 13:17 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 13:17 IST
- Country:
- India
No participation of Dalits and downtrodden in present power structure, institutions of India, alleges Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Patna.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Congress Leader Udit Raj Questions AAP's Unfulfilled Promises
Stree Shakti and Yuva Shakti: Congress Leaders Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi Celebrated at 'Gandhi Bharat' Event
Odisha Partners with Institutions to Tackle Climate Change and Boost Resilience
Congress Leader Highlights 'Cancer' of Factionalism and Alleged Examination Scam
Crypto's Capitol Hill: A Surprise Low Investment Trend Among Congress Leaders