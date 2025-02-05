Home Minister Amit Shah directs all security agencies to step up fight against terror in Jammu and Kashmir with 'zero-infiltration' goal.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-02-2025 15:56 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 15:56 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
