Plane carrying 33 persons from Gujarat, who were among 104 Indians deported from US for illegal immigration, reaches Ahmedabad: Officials.
PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 06-02-2025 10:09 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 10:09 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
