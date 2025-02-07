Rahul Gandhi exposed farce of Mahayuti's majority in Maharashtra at his press conference: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-02-2025 20:16 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 20:16 IST
- Country:
- India
Rahul Gandhi exposed farce of Mahayuti's majority in Maharashtra at his press conference: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tribute to Shiv Sena's Architect: Bal Thackeray's Legacy
Shiv Sena Demands Bharat Ratna for Bal Thackeray
Shiv Sena UBT Demands Bharat Ratna for Bal Thackeray
Only job of AAP leaders is to lie, mislead through social media and press conferences: UP CM Yogi Adityanath at BJP rally in Delhi.
The Real Shiv Sena: Maharashtra's Verdict