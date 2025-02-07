Cabinet approves Rs 8,800-cr Skill India programme: Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-02-2025 20:42 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 20:42 IST
Cabinet approves Rs 8,800-cr Skill India programme: Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Balancing Act: Shifting Priorities of Indian Workforce in 2025
Trump's Controversial Plan: Economic Development in a War-Torn Gaza
Trump's Bold Plan: U.S. Economic Development in Gaza
Major Infrastructure Upgrades at Waitangi Treaty Grounds: $7.1M for Māori Economic Development
ICD Launches $100M Program to Boost Egypt’s Private Sector Growth and Economic Development