RBI and government will work together in coordinated manner on all fronts, including inflation and growth: FM Nirmala Sitharaman.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-02-2025 12:45 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 12:45 IST
RBI and government will work together in coordinated manner on all fronts, including inflation and growth: FM Nirmala Sitharaman.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- RBI
- government
- coordinated
- economic
- strategy
- Nirmala Sitharaman
- inflation
- growth
- finance
- stability
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Bank of Japan's Bold Rate Hike: A New Era of Inflation Control
Bank of Japan's Interest Rate Hike Amid Inflation Stability
Japan Banks on Steady Inflation: BOJ's Bold Rate Hike
BOJ Raises Rates Amidst Rising Inflation and Wage Expectations
Tejas Networks Appoints Sanjay Malik as EVP, Chief Strategy and Business Officer