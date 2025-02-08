AAP minister Saurabh Bharadwaj loses Greater Kailash seat, party colleague Gopal Rai wins Babarpur.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-02-2025 14:03 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 14:03 IST
- Country:
- India
AAP minister Saurabh Bharadwaj loses Greater Kailash seat, party colleague Gopal Rai wins Babarpur.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tensions Soar: AAP Files Complaint Over Attacks on Kejriwal Amidst Delhi Elections
Congress and AAP Face Off in High-Stakes Delhi Elections
Kejriwal's Call for Integrity in Delhi Elections
Congress Vows Dedicated Ministry for Poorvanchalis in Delhi Elections
Anurag Thakur Accuses AAP of Being Anti-Women Ahead of Delhi Elections