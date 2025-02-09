Delhi Chief Minister Atishi hands over her resignation to Lt Governor V K Saxena, day after AAP's defeat in assembly polls: Officials.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2025 11:25 IST | Created: 09-02-2025 11:25 IST
- Country:
- India
Delhi Chief Minister Atishi hands over her resignation to Lt Governor V K Saxena, day after AAP's defeat in assembly polls: Officials.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
YSRCP's Reddy Resigns: A Sudden Exit from Politics
Amit Shah slams Aam Aadmi Party, says biggest poll issue in Delhi is to get rid of 'liars and betrayers'.
End politics of deceit and lies, strengthen PM Modi's hands, vote for BJP: Amit Shah appeals to people in Rajouri Garden.
Amit Shah Targets AAP's 'Politics of Deceit'
YSR Congress Leader V Vijaysai Reddy Exits Politics, Focuses on Agriculture