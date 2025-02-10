Amid global uncertainties, there is peace and prosperity in India: Defense Minister Rajnath Singh says at Aero India inauguration.
PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 10-02-2025 10:14 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 10:14 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
