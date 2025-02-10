Looking forward to meeting my friend, President Trump; have a very warm recollection of working together in his first term: PM Modi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2025 12:09 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 12:09 IST
- Country:
- India
Looking forward to meeting my friend, President Trump; have a very warm recollection of working together in his first term: PM Modi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Historic Reunion: Indonesian President at India's Republic Day
A Historic Reunion: Indonesia and India's Republic-Day Celebration
South Korea's Turbulent Politics: President Yoon Suk Yeol's Indictment
More youngsters should join politics with innovative ideas. I said from Red Fort that one lakh youth should join politics: PM Modi.
Juno Dawson Enters 'Doctor Who' Universe Amid Exciting New Collaborations