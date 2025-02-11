Karnataka is offering next generation infrastructure facilities: Rajnath Singh in Bengaluru.
PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 11-02-2025 18:03 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 18:03 IST
- Country:
- India
Karnataka is offering next generation infrastructure facilities: Rajnath Singh in Bengaluru.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Market Hesitation: AI Innovations and Global Economic Tensions
Technology Meets Tradition at Maha Kumbh: High-Tech Kitchen Feeds Over 1 Lakh Devotees Daily
Amity University Sets New Guinness World Record with Creativity and Innovation
India's Path to Economic Growth: Leveraging Skills and Infrastructure
129Knots Pioneers Fintech Innovation with Revolutionary OTD Platform