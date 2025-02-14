Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann slams Centre, asks why Amritsar airport chosen for landing another plane carrying illegal Indian immigrants from US.
PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 14-02-2025 19:38 IST | Created: 14-02-2025 19:38 IST
- Country:
- India
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann slams Centre, asks why Amritsar airport chosen for landing another plane carrying illegal Indian immigrants from US.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Arvind Kejriwal along with Delhi and Punjab CMs to visit EC, submit reply to its notice on Yamuna poison row: AAP.
Arvind Kejriwal along with Delhi and Punjab CMs to visit EC, submit reply to its notice on Yamuna poison row: AAP.
Tensions Escalate Over EC Raid at Punjab CM's Residence
Election Tensions: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann's Residence Raid Sparks Controversy
High Drama as EC Officials Blocked Outside Punjab CM's Delhi Residence