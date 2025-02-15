Fire breaks out at camp store in Maha Kumbh, no casualties; blankets, foodgrains destroyed but blaze under control now, say officials.
PTI | Prayagraj | Updated: 15-02-2025 19:56 IST | Created: 15-02-2025 19:56 IST
