Cong suggests govt adjourn meeting to select Chief Election Commissioner until hearing by SC: Party leader Abhishek Singhvi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-02-2025 18:52 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 18:52 IST
- Country:
- India
