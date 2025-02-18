Australia's central bank reduces benchmark interest rate to 4.1 per cent in its first downward move since October 2020, reports AP.
PTI | Melbourne | Updated: 18-02-2025 09:06 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 09:06 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
