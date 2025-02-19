India already exceeding key climate targets; has real opportunity to grow even faster using clean energy, industry: UN climate change chief to
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-02-2025 15:32 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 15:32 IST
- Country:
- India
India already exceeding key climate targets; has real opportunity to grow even faster using clean energy, industry: UN climate change chief to
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
IATA Releases 2025 Industry Manuals with 350+ Updates to Align with Evolving Air Transport Standards
Transforming South Africa’s Education System: A Key to Inclusive Economic Growth
Tamil Nadu Unveils Ambitious Education-Driven Climate Change Initiative
Academia-Industry Collaboration Key to Strengthening Healthcare Standards: BIS Annual Convention
India's PV Industry Faces Modest Growth While Tractors Rise