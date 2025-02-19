CM-designate Rekha Gupta arrives at Raj Niwas to stake claim to form government in Delhi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-02-2025 21:18 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 21:18 IST
CM-designate Rekha Gupta arrives at Raj Niwas to stake claim to form government in Delhi.
