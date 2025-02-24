Telangana tunnel collapse: Chances of 8 trapped men's survival ''very remote'', says Minister Krishna Rao.
PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 24-02-2025 10:03 IST | Created: 24-02-2025 10:03 IST
- Country:
- India
Telangana tunnel collapse: Chances of 8 trapped men's survival ''very remote'', says Minister Krishna Rao.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Race Against Time: Sichuan's Rescue Mission After Devastating Landslide
Urgent Search and Rescue Underway After Devastating Sichuan Landslide
Saif Ali Khan's Near-Fatal Night: Courage, Family, and Survival
Peril in the Depths: Rescue Operations Suspended in South African Mine
Tiger Cub Tragedy in Maharashtra: A Rescue Mission Unfolds