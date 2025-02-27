An Israeli military probe of Hamas' deadly October 7 attack says the army misjudged and underestimated the militant group, reports AP.
PTI | Telaviv | Updated: 27-02-2025 22:40 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 22:40 IST
