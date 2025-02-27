The pope continues to improve from pneumonia, but needs more stable days to emerge from guarded prognosis, Vatican says, reports AP.
PTI | Rome | Updated: 27-02-2025 23:48 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 23:48 IST
