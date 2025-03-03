SC asks podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia to give undertaking 'The Ranveer Show' suitable for all age groups.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2025 14:53 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 14:53 IST
- Country:
- India
SC asks podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia to give undertaking 'The Ranveer Show' suitable for all age groups.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
SBI Mutual Fund Unveils Low-Cost SIP to Expand Financial Inclusivity
India's Dynamic Approach to Employment Reform and Inclusivity at G20
Kumbh Mela: A Celebration of Inclusivity and Cultural Heritage
Tamil Nadu's Bold Step in Political Inclusivity for Differently-Abled
Sanatan has to be a part of our culture and education because it stands for inclusivity: VP Jagdeep Dhankhar.