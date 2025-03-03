India's Got Latent remarks row: SC extends protection from arrest to Allahbadia till further orders, asks him to join probe in Guwahati.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2025 14:59 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 14:59 IST
- Country:
- India
India's Got Latent remarks row: SC extends protection from arrest to Allahbadia till further orders, asks him to join probe in Guwahati.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- SC
- Allahbadia
- protection
- arrest
- investigation
- Guwahati
- remarks
- controversy
- free speech
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tragic Stampede at New Delhi Railway Station: Investigations Begin
Chaos at New Delhi Railway Station: Stampede Investigation Launched
YouTuber Arrested for Alleged Rape Following Social Media Connection
Former Mauritius PM Jugnauth Arrested Over Money Laundering
Seven Arrested in Violent Palghar Heist