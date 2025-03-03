1 person dead, others injured after driver rams car into crowd in western Germany, police say. A suspect is in custody, reports AP.
PTI | Frankfurt | Updated: 03-03-2025 18:44 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 18:44 IST
1 person dead, others injured after driver rams car into crowd in western Germany, police say. A suspect is in custody, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Elephant Death Sparks Investigation in Jharkhand's PTR
Yulia Navalnaya Challenges Kremlin's Narrative on Alexei Navalny's Death Anniversary
Dramatic Bank Heist in Kerala: Suspect Arrested
Political Tragedy: A Nishad Party Worker’s Controversial Death
Campus Tragedy: B-Tech Student's Untimely Death Sparks Tension