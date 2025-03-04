We need to develop new modes for credit delivery for every MSME to access low-cost, timely credit: PM Modi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-03-2025 12:58 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 12:58 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
