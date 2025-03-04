Delhi Divisional Railway Manager transferred over a fortnight after stampede at NDLS station killed 18 people.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-03-2025 18:50 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 18:50 IST
- Country:
- India
Delhi Divisional Railway Manager transferred over a fortnight after stampede at NDLS station killed 18 people.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- Divisional
- Railway
- Manager
- transferred
- NDLS
- station
- stampede
- tragic
- change
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Chaos Unfolds: Deadly Stampede Hits New Delhi Railway Station
Chaos and Tragedy at New Delhi Railway Station: A Security Response
Political Tensions Rise Amid New Delhi Railway Station Stampede Inquiry
Tragic Stampede at New Delhi Railway Station Sparks Criticism
Stampede Sparks Security Overhaul at New Delhi Railway Station