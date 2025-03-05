Illegal border crossings last month were lowest ever recorded: Trump at joint session of US Congress, reports AP.
PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 05-03-2025 08:31 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 08:31 IST
Illegal border crossings last month were lowest ever recorded: Trump at joint session of US Congress, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Governor Parnaik's Firm Stance on Border Security in Arunachal Pradesh
Germany's Real Estate Crunch: Building Permits Hit Record Low
U.S. and Mexico Unite for Border Security
U.S. and Mexico Team Up for Enhanced Border Security
Border Leadership Seeks to Quell Tensions: Talks on Minority Attacks and Border Security