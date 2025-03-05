Veteran Indian table tennis star A Sharath Kamal announces he will retire after WTT Star Contender event in Chennai from March 25 to 30.
PTI | Chennai | Updated: 05-03-2025 13:49 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 13:49 IST
