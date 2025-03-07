The UN says 2 people are dead and at least 186 missing after 4 migrant boats capsized off Yemen and Djibouti, reports AP.
PTI | Cairo | Updated: 07-03-2025 15:19 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 15:19 IST
The UN says 2 people are dead and at least 186 missing after 4 migrant boats capsized off Yemen and Djibouti, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Escalating Violence in Colombia: UN Report Highlights Human Rights Crisis and Calls for Urgent Action
UN Report Calls for Urgent Overhaul of Global Care and Support Systems to Address Inequalities and Ensure Human Rights
UN Report Reveals Atrocities Committed by Armed Groups in Southeastern CAR
Widespread Human Rights Violations Documented in Sudan by UN Report
UN report reveals brutal attacks targeting Muslims, refugees in Central African Republic