Income tax exemption up to Rs 12 lakh will benefit salaried class, small businesspersons and workers, says PM Modi.
PTI | Surat | Updated: 07-03-2025 18:44 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 18:44 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
