No country, religion has such rich tradition of festivals as Sanatan Dharma: UP CM Adityanath in Gorakhpur on occasion of Holi.
PTI | Gorakhpur | Updated: 14-03-2025 11:17 IST | Created: 14-03-2025 11:17 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
