Modi govt to bring in Rs 3 lakh cr infra projects in Assam in addition to Rs 5 lakh cr proposed investment at recent biz summit: Amit Shah.
PTI | Dergaon | Updated: 15-03-2025 13:14 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 13:14 IST
- Country:
- India
Modi govt to bring in Rs 3 lakh cr infra projects in Assam in addition to Rs 5 lakh cr proposed investment at recent biz summit: Amit Shah.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
$28.3 Million Investment to Boost Hawke’s Bay Hospital Bed Capacity
AfDB and Global Finance Leaders Tackle Infrastructure Investment Gaps at Finance in Common Summit
Assam Attracts Massive Investment at Advantage Assam 2.0
Advantage Assam 2.0: Investment Bonanza Unveils Future Possibilities
There were discussions on forward movement on investment protection and GI pacts: PM Modi after talks with Von der Leyen.