Around 70 pc of loan taken by state govt was spent on repayment of loan, taken by previous govt, interest component: CM Sukhu in Budget speech.
PTI | Shimla | Updated: 17-03-2025 11:40 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 11:40 IST
