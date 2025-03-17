It was decided to initiate negotiations on mutually beneficial India-New Zealand FTA: PM Modi after talks with New Zealand PM Luxon.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-03-2025 13:54 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 13:54 IST
Country: India
- India
