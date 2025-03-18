ED conducts searches against US billionaire George Soros-backed OSF, linked entities in Bengaluru as part of FEMA probe: Officials.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-03-2025 11:21 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 11:21 IST
- Country:
- India
ED conducts searches against US billionaire George Soros-backed OSF, linked entities in Bengaluru as part of FEMA probe: Officials.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Bengaluru FC Rallies for Dramatic Draw Against East Bengal FC
DEPT Expands Tech Footprint: New Hub in Bengaluru
Aizawl FC Stages Comeback to Stun SC Bengaluru in I-League Clash
Gleneagles Hospital Bengaluru Launches Cutting-Edge Interventional Radiology Cath Lab
Gleneagles Hospital Introduces Advanced Interventional Radiology Cath Lab in Bengaluru