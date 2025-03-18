Nagpur violence: More than 50 persons taken into custody; 5 FIRs registered, says police commissioner Ravinder Singal.
PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 18-03-2025 12:17 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 12:17 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
