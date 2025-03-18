Make In India has not failed but given great momentum to manufacturing, Sitharaman's rebuff to Opposition's criticism in Rajya Sabha.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-03-2025 13:53 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 13:53 IST
Make In India has not failed but given great momentum to manufacturing, Sitharaman's rebuff to Opposition's criticism in Rajya Sabha.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Karnataka's Unique Development Model Sparks Global Interest Amidst Opposition Criticism
Tariff Troubles: Economic Impact Looms
Yogi Adityanath Hails Maha Kumbh's Economic Boom Amidst Opposition Criticism
GRAPHIC-Five years on, the economic impact of COVID-19 lingers
Economic Impacts of Trump's Bold Tariff Moves