Cabinet approves new brownfield ammonia urea complex in Assam at an investment of Rs 10,601 crore: I&B Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-03-2025 16:12 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 16:12 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
