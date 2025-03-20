India having huge trade deficit with China; Taiwan can help India reduce it by enhancing two-way economic ties: Taiwanese Dy NSA to PTI.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-03-2025 12:50 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 12:50 IST
- Country:
- India
India having huge trade deficit with China; Taiwan can help India reduce it by enhancing two-way economic ties: Taiwanese Dy NSA to PTI.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Pipelines of Prosperity: Global Partnership for Alaska's Gas
Global Partnerships Fuel Alaskan Natural Gas Pipeline Ambitions
Kandhari Global Beverages Eyes Expansion and Growth with Coca-Cola Partnership
World Bank Group Endorses New Strategic Partnership to Support Haiti’s Recovery and Resilience
Microsoft-OpenAI Partnership Clears UK Regulatory Threshold