Rajya Sabha adjourned for the day amid row over DMK members wearing T-shirts with slogans written on them.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-03-2025 14:12 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 14:12 IST
- Country:
- India
Rajya Sabha adjourned for the day amid row over DMK members wearing T-shirts with slogans written on them.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rajya Sabha
- DMK
- members
- protest
- T-shirts
- slogans
- adjournment
- political
- controversy
- disruption
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Lok Sabha Faces Adjournment Motions on Voter List Discrepancies, Drone Drug Smuggling, and Tariff Reductions
Chaos Erupts in Odisha Assembly: Political Scuffle Leads to Multiple Adjournments
Lok Sabha Speaker Critiques Adjournment Motion Misuse
Lok Sabha adjourned for the day as opposition members protest wearing T-shirts with slogans written on them.
Debate Over Dress Code in Lok Sabha: MPs' Slogan T-Shirts Spark Controversy