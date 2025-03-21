CBI arrests senior Power Grid Corporation of India GM Uday Kumar for allegedly taking Rs 2.5 lakh from KEC International executive: Officials.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-03-2025 14:25 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 14:25 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
