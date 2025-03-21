Israel's top court temporarily halts Netanyahu's dismissal of the country's internal security chief, reports AP.
PTI | Jerusalem | Updated: 21-03-2025 17:54 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 17:54 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
