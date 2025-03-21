Misinformation, rumours being spread over incident at official residence of Delhi HC's Justice Yashwant Varma: SC.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-03-2025 18:16 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 18:16 IST
- Country:
- India
Misinformation, rumours being spread over incident at official residence of Delhi HC's Justice Yashwant Varma: SC.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Supreme Court adjourns hearing on plea challenging constitutional validity of PMLA Act
Supreme Court Clears Redevelopment of Bharat Nagar Slums
US foreign aid contractors go to judge after Supreme Court boost
UPDATE 1-US foreign aid contractors go to judge after Supreme Court boost
SC Collegium recommends Calcutta HC judge Joymalya Bagchi as judge of Supreme Court.