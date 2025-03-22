Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan addressing delimitation meet in Chennai says BJP govt is going ahead without any consultation on the matter.
PTI | Chennai | Updated: 22-03-2025 11:42 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 11:42 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
