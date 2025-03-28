Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri speaks to US Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau: Ministry of External Affairs.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-03-2025 22:44 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 22:44 IST
- Country:
- India
Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri speaks to US Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau: Ministry of External Affairs.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
India Champions Labour Welfare and Global Cooperation at ILO Meeting
India and Malaysia Strengthen Economic Ties: Bilateral Talks on Trade, Semiconductor Industry, and ASEAN Integration
Gender Budgeting: A New Era in India's Ministry of External Affairs
Jaishankar Champions Global Cooperation Amidst Uncertainty
BRICS Policy Dialogue Lays Ground for Global Cooperation