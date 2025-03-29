Vance says Denmark has 'underinvested' in Greenland's security and demands change as Trump continues to talk of takeover, reports AP.
PTI | Nuuk | Updated: 29-03-2025 00:04 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 00:04 IST
Vance says Denmark has 'underinvested' in Greenland's security and demands change as Trump continues to talk of takeover, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Denmark
- Greenland
- security
- investments
- Vance
- Trump
- geopolitical
- acquisition
- strategic
- infrastructure
Advertisement