Strengthening Alliances: Israel, Greece, and Cyprus Deepen Ties
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that Israel will enhance security cooperation with Greece and Cyprus. The announcement was made during a joint press conference in Jerusalem, where leaders also expressed intentions to promote the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor to connect India to Europe via sea and rail.
During a joint press conference in Jerusalem, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu revealed plans to enhance security collaboration with Greece and Cyprus.
The leaders also discussed the proposed India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor, designed to link India and Europe through maritime and rail routes via the Middle East.
Both initiatives aim to strengthen regional ties and boost economic cooperation, highlighting the strategic partnership among Israel, Greece, and Cyprus.
