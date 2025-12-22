Jewellery Heist: Businessman Shot and Robbed in Yamuna Nagar
A 35-year-old businessman named Chandan was shot and robbed of jewellery in Yamuna Nagar. The incident occurred following a financial dispute with an acquaintance. Police are investigating, and the victim is recovering in hospital.
- Country:
- India
A 35-year-old businessman identified as Chandan was shot by an unidentified assailant who stole a bag full of jewellery from him in Yamuna Nagar on Monday evening. Chandan was returning home on his motorcycle after closing his shop, according to police reports.
Police sources revealed that Chandan had earlier lent money to someone and had a dispute with this person over repayment just a day before the incident. DCP (Yamuna Nagar) Vivek Chandra Yadav indicated that this person is suspected of being behind the crime.
The victim, who is treated at SRN Hospital, is said to be out of danger. Meanwhile, police have registered an FIR and formed teams to pursue the culprit.
(With inputs from agencies.)
