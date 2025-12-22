Corruption Scandal: Traffic Cops Accused of Taking Bribes
Two traffic police officers in Ranchi are under scrutiny after a video allegedly showing them accepting bribes was shared on social media, leading to calls for action from state officials. The video was reposted by Jharkhand's Chief Minister, highlighting corruption's detrimental impact on the state's reputation.
Ranchi Police has been embroiled in controversy as two traffic officers are accused of accepting bribes. A video capturing the incident quickly gained traction on social media, prompting a repost from Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren.
The alleged misconduct occurred at Tatisilway Bank More and was initially brought to attention by social worker Dineshwar Patel. State Transport Minister Deepak Birua further amplified the issue, tagging notable officials in a bid for accountability.
Birua criticized the actions, implying financial strain might drive such corruption. Ranchi City SP Ajit Kumar confirmed the traffic policemen have been identified and assured that appropriate legal measures will follow.
