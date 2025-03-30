PM Modi lays foundation stone and inaugurates Rs 33,700 crore projects in power, oil and gas, rail and road sectors in Chhattisgarh.
PTI | Raipur | Updated: 30-03-2025 16:18 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 16:18 IST
